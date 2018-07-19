Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday July 19th 2018

The death has occurred of Brian Donnelly, Readypenny

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his mother Breege, father Michael and brother Michael. Very deeply regretted by his beloved daughter Lynn, sons Ryan and Gavin, grandchildren Kayla and Tiannah May. Also by Amanda. His sisters Diana, Olivia (and partner Paddy), Adele and Lucinda and brother Shane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Lynn, 49 Ath Lethain, Racecourse Road, Dundalk from 3.00pm - 8.00pm Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.00am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. House Private On Saturday Morning, please.

