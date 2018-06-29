Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 29th June 2018

The death has occurred of Dora (Noleen) Gaskin of Central Avenue, Parnell Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Sean, cherished mother of Tina, Leona, Sandra and Jenny. Dora will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, grandchildren Danny, Sean, Samantha, Jade, Chloe, Bryan, Mason, Mark, Kieran, Sanara, Megan, Jessica and Kaitlyn. Son-in-law Pat, sister Helen, brothers Jim, Austin and Gerard, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home tomorrow (Friday) from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 driving to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter driving to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House private for family members only on Saturday morning. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 0429334240.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Costigan of Headford, Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Brigid and dear father of Raymond, Lorcan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Seán, Dylan and Daniel, Sinéad's fiancé Cormac, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas’ Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, Dundalk c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Brian Conlon of 1 The Paddock, Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Passed away in Spain. Beloved husband of Evelyn and dear father of Julie, Orla and Tracey. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Kasper, Duane and Oskar, grandchildren Leah, Max, Zoe and Ryan, brother Seán, sister Margaret, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie, Nuala and Kathleen.

Reposing at home from 2pm-8pm on Friday and Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 12.20pm, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Sunday, please.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of May Cullen (née Hanlon) of Hillview House, Bush, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Andy and dear mother of Colette, Marie, Oonagh, Andrew and Angela. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sister Kate, sons-in-law Seamus and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Hanlon and Cullen families, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace