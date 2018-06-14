Deaths in Louth - Thursday June 14th 2018

The death has occurred of Jim McGrane, Lis na Dara, Carrick Road

Peacefully in the loving care of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Predeceased by his parents Patsy and Patricia (née Flynn), Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers Patsy, Peter and Gerard, sisters Anne, Patricia, Margo and Brigid, his partner Sheila Mc Mahon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Michael Connolly, Willow Grove, Carrick Road

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and cherished father of David, Michael, Tracey, Fiona and Sean. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons, daughters, grandchildren Mark, Craig, Jade, Tadgh, Andrew, Amy, Sarah and Emmett, son-in-law Aidan, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Thursday afternoon between 4 o’clock and 9 o’clock and on Friday morning from 10 o’clock, followed by removal at 11.40 to The Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Thereafter to Saint Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

The death has occurred of Francis Kellymor, formerly of Ardee

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, beloved wife of the late Victor; very sadly missed by her loving family, her son and daughters Siobhán, Elizabeth and Michael, sons-in-law Richard and John, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Adam, Lisa, John, Ellen, Bríon, Lee and Fionn, brothers John and Bernard, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Rd, Portmarnock this Thursday, 14th June, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton arriving for 11:30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Merchants Quay, Dublin.

The death has occurred of Conor Morgan, Seaview, Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Rd, Blackrock

Suuddenly, following a tragic accident in Cyprus. Conor (aged 20) much loved son of Paul and Blathnad and dear brother of Sarah, adored grandson of Gerry and Anne Morgan and PJ and Eilish Whelan. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, sister, girlfriend Aímee, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence Cnoc Na Mara, Blackrock, from Friday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private for family mebers only on Saturday morning by request.

