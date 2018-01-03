"Fatal stabbing" in Dundalk reported this morning

UPDATE: Dundalk gardai praised for bravery in disarming 'crazed' knife attacker

UPDATE: Dundalk stabbing suspect arrested

UPDATE: Three scenes being investigated in Dundalk as part of fatal stabbing incident

A NUMBER of gardai are attending the scene of a serious incident which is being reported as a "fatal stabbing" on the Avenue Road, Dundalk.

There are unconfirmed reports that other people have been injured as well. Armed gardai are at the scene as part of a large garda presence.

A man has reportedly been arrested in the area.

The road has been sealed off and traffic is being diverted. According to reports on Today FM, it is believed one person may be dead.

According to a Dundalk garda, the Superintendent is at the scene. He added that gardai are in the “early stages of an investigation” and that it's “too early to comment further” on the nature of the incident.

“It will be another hour or two before we can say more. It's too early to say,” he said. The incident occurred shortly before 9am this morning.