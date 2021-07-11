WATCH: Inspirational Louth athlete Brendan Lawlor wants more to be done to help disability golfers

Brendan Lawlor is a 24-year-old disability golfer from Dundalk.
He made history last year for becoming the first golfer with disabilities to compete in a European Tour event and is signed with Modest Golf Management, founded by Niall Horan.
He is currently the fourth top disability golfer is vying to make it to the top spot.
Brendan has a rare genetic disorder called Ellis-Van Creveld syndrome, which is characterized by short limb dwarfism, abnormal development of fingers and/or toes and, often, congenital heart defects.
He has not let any of that get in the way of a budding professional career and is actively using his voice and platform to try achieve better working conditions for disability golfers, who often can't afford to attend competitive events.
Brendan played in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am in Mount Juliet last week where he caught up with Iconic Newspapers' Siobhan Donohoe.
