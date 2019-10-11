Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA IFC Player of the Year

POLL CLOSES AT 8PM TONIGHT

Caoimhín Reilly/Dan Bannon

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly/Dan Bannon

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA IFC Player of the Year

The Democrat, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast, has picked their IFC team of the year. Here's your chance to select the player of the year.

Niall McKeown (Mattock Rangers)

Tadhg McEnaney (Kilkerley Emmets)

Brendan Leacy (Mattock Rangers)

Shane Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets)

David Reid (Mattock Rangers)

The Democrat, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast, has picked their IFC team of the year.

Here's your chance to select the player of the year.

Voting closes at 8pm tonight, Friday.