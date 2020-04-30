Vote
POLL: Time for Dundalk to VOTE for its favourite pub
Get voting!
POLL: Time for Dundalk to vote for its favourite pub
Michael McCourt's
Bennett's, Bridge Street
The Punters Bar
Peaders (McGuinness')
The Bodhrán
Toales
Imperial Hotel
Greenore Railway Saloon
The Tipsy Cow
Tom Clarkes
The Wee House
Kehoe's Bar, Quay Street
The Jockeys
O'Carroll's (Ta Ta's)
The Vinegar Mans
The Castle Bar (Dessies)
Courtneys
McKeowns
The Spirit Store
Russell's Gin Emporium
Soraghan's Pub
The Cuchullain
The Camelot
Uncle Tom's, Blackrock
The Bartender
McGeough's
The Stags Head
The Neptune, Blackrock
Shaky Bills
Harry's Bar
The Northend Bar
McManus'
Sexton's, Blackrock
Lennon's Gastro Pub
McAlester's Bar
The Lumpers
McEntaggarts
Kennedy's Bar
Brubakers
Century Bar
The Phoenix
Callan's Bar & Restaurants
We've had an incredible response to our call for nominations for the title of Dundalk's favourite pub.
We know that plenty of people are missing their local right now and we want to show just how much the people of the area support their 'local' during this tough, tough time.
We've compiled a full list - 42 in total! - of the nominations we've received and now it is over to the good folk of Dundalk to select their favourite pubs and bars from that list.
Select your fave from the list below. We'll reveal the winner on Saturday evening!
Get voting!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on