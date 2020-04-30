Vote

POLL: Time for Dundalk to VOTE for its favourite pub

David Lynch

Michael McCourt's

Bennett's, Bridge Street

The Punters Bar

Peaders (McGuinness')

The Bodhrán

Toales

Imperial Hotel

Greenore Railway Saloon

The Tipsy Cow

Tom Clarkes

The Wee House

Kehoe's Bar, Quay Street

The Jockeys

O'Carroll's (Ta Ta's)

The Vinegar Mans

The Castle Bar (Dessies)

Courtneys

McKeowns

The Spirit Store

Russell's Gin Emporium

Soraghan's Pub

The Cuchullain

The Camelot

Uncle Tom's, Blackrock

The Bartender

McGeough's

The Stags Head

The Neptune, Blackrock

Shaky Bills

Harry's Bar

The Northend Bar

McManus'

Sexton's, Blackrock

Lennon's Gastro Pub

McAlester's Bar

The Lumpers

McEntaggarts

Kennedy's Bar

Brubakers

Century Bar

The Phoenix

Callan's Bar & Restaurants

We've had an incredible response to our call for nominations for the title of Dundalk's favourite pub.

We know that plenty of people are missing their local right now and we want to show just how much the people of the area support their 'local' during this tough, tough time.

We've compiled a full list - 42 in total! - of the nominations we've received and now it is over to the good folk of Dundalk to select their favourite pubs and bars from that list.

Select your fave from the list below. We'll reveal the winner on Saturday evening!

