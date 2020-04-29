NOMINATE: Democrat readers' favourite Dundalk pubs

Right now, all our favourite pubs and bars are shuttered and closed as we all continue the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

However, we at the Democrat know that many are missing the social outlet of heading to your local for a tipple or just a chat.

With this in mind, we're asking you to nominate your favourite pubs in the area, to show how much they mean to you.

We'll take the top 20 (or 30...) pubs nominated by our readers and then run an online poll (on Friday) to find out which pubs are your favourites.

Simply comment on our Facebook article or email us editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie with your nomination.