Dundalk FC's Greatest Sporting Moment
Gorman caps Lilywhites’ revival on Easter Monday - 1988
Dundalk FC players celebrate their double win of 1988
With 13 minutes to go at Oriel Park, Derry City led Dundalk 2-0 on Easter Monday, 1988. Apparently, Turlough O’Connor and his charges were about to see their title dreams shattered. But what unfolded over the course of the final quarter is now a well-known part of club history. That set of players have now been elevated to the level of legends.
Gino Lawless pulled a goal back, meeting a Terry Eviston corner. Barry Kehoe equalised, dispatching a cross from Martin Murray.
However, the season’s definitive moment came in stoppage time when Dessie Gorman stole a loose Derry back pass to win the match for Dundalk. Oriel went bonkers, so they say.
Perhaps the Carrick Road venue has never witnessed such a combination of the joy and disbelief that greeted the full-time whistle. The victory acted as a springboard for the team to go on and achieve something which had only ever been done once in the club’s history; the league and Cup double.
Dundalk defeated St. Patrick’s Athletic in a title decider at Oriel Park on the final day before claiming the FAI Cup with a 1-0 win over Derry City at Dalymount Park.
None of this would have been possible, however, had Gorman not produced in that fateful moment on Easter Monday...
