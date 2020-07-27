Reports from all of the weekend's Louth LGFA league matches

St. Patrick’s 2-8 Cooley Kickhams 2-7

Kate Flood and Deirbhile O’Doherty found the net after half-time as St. Patrick’s edged an enthralling Peninsula derby at Páirc Eamoin on Sunday morning.

The teams were level, 0-6 to 1-3, at the break and while Cooley introduced Lauren Boyle for the second half, Pat’s were determined to gain a first win back in Division One as Flood, Meg Woods and Áine Breen each found the target.

St. Patrick’s: Nadine Callan; Melissa O’Hanlon, Donnla O’Hagan, Ellen Barry; Aoife Quigley, Anna Whyte, Deirbhile O’Doherty (1-0); Áine Breen (0-2), Denise Finnegan; Grace Treanor, Kate Flood (1-3), Aisling O’Doherty (0-1); Meg Woods (0-2), Kate Cumiskey, Chloe Barry

Subs: Kate Conlon, Mary Loughran, Laura Rice

Cooley Kickhams: Coirin Rice; Deborah Malone, Claire Donnelly, Hazel Malone; Laoise McElroy, Kelly Carolan, Aoife McDaid; Niamh Quigley, Katelyn Quinn; Megan Ferguson, Ciara Quinn (0-1), Niamh Rice (1-2); Alice Ferguson (1-1), Eibhlin Rice (0-1), Laura Traynor

Subs: Sinead Rice, Lauren Boyle (0-2), Orlagh McGuigan, Trinity Larkin, Leanne Touhy, Laura Grills, Renee McGlynn, Lisa McCarragher, Georgia Hanlon, Meghan McGlynn, Blaithin Malone, Kerrie Ferguson, Saule Jurayte, Kate Arnold, Aoife Traynor, Sarah Jane O’Reilly

Newtown Blues 0-8 Gers 4-10

Three first half goals set Geraldines on their way to a second successive league victory in Drogheda on Sunday with Abbi O’Connor, Rebecca Carr and Lauren McFaul each finding the net across the opening 16 minutes.

Gers led 3-5 to 0-5 at the interval, Ciara O’Connor among the point scorers, and while the clash went pretty much score for score until the final quarter, a late Victoria Fee major put icing on the cake for Paula Lavin’s impressive charges, who are now the only team in Division One with a 100 percent record.

Geraldines: Grainne Boyle; Sharon O’Connor, Eilís Hand, Megan Scully; Amy Dalton, Áine Lynch, Gemma McCrave; Lauren McFaul, Rebecca Carr; Victoria Fee, Ciara O’Connor, Emma Gartlan; Ava Kieran, Fionnuala Cafferty, Abbi O’Connor

St. Mochta’s 0-11 St. Fechin’s 0-7

St. Mochta’s recovered from defeat in round one to take the spoils against fancied St. Fechin’s in Louth Village on Sunday.

Fechin’s hit as many as 10 wides in the match and having hit three points in the opening 10 minutes, failed to add to their tally before half-time, where they trailed by two.

The visitors drew level at six points apiece in the third quarter, though a strong finish saw the hosts register five of the game’s closing half-dozen scores.

St. Fechin’s: Maia Savage; Erin McDonagh, Jenny Mulary, Anna Redmond; Hazel Haughney, Rachel Beirth, Orla Brennan; Róisín Kavanagh, Rachel Kinch (0-1); Becky Howell (0-1), Hayley McDonnell, Sara Moore (0-1); Emily Murphy (0-2), Catherine McGlew (0-2), Shayleen McDonagh.

Subs: Ava Briscoe, Orla McEvoy, Leah Mullen

St. Bride’s 7-12 Stabannon Parnells 1-8

Seven-goal St. Bride’s got off the mark in Knockbridge as Stabannon fell to a second successive heavy defeat.

Division Two: Dreadnots received a walkover from Naomh Fionnbarra; Glyde Rangers 0-7 Roche Emmets 7-12.

Kilkerley Emmets 1-10 Clan na Gael 2-8

The McLaughlin sisters, Shannen and Alannah, hit the net as Clan na Gael survived a scare in a thrilling contest against Kilkerley Emmets.

Leading 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time, Clans pushed six clear with less than 10 minutes remaining, Alannah McLaughlin finding the net, before Emmets came with a surging fightback, Ciara Lennon hitting a goal before late points saw just the minimum separate the sides, only for the clock to pip the home team’s revival.

Kilkerley Emmets: Eimear McEnteggart; Eimear Geoghan, Sinead Kneel, Blannad Callan; Enya Kempes, Ann Marie Kane, Ella McEntaggart; Jade McKeown (0-1), Leah Hoey; Ciara Sharkey (0-2), Claire Lennon, Rachel McNally (0-1); Lucy Litchfield (0-1), Ciara Lennon (1-1), Caragh Brady (0-2)

Subs: Blaithin McFadden, Fionnuala Kirby, Abbey McElroy, Caoibhein Brady (0-2)

Clan na Gael: Mia Rogers; Tina McKeever, Therese Curran, Daramay Fitzpatrick; Sinead McGill, Gillian Reilly, Janine Kelly; Shannen McLaughlin (1-1), Emily Norton; Alannah McLaughlin (1-1), Deirbhile Tinnelly, Grace Smith; Cara McKeever, Denise McKenna (0-1), Ciara Woods (0-4)

Subs: Sinead O’Hagan (0-1), Michelle McCourt, Saibbh McCann, Alanagh Tinnelly

Division Three: O’Raghallaigh’s/Oliver Plunkett’s 3-10 St. Bride’s 4-7; Newtown Blues 0-13 Glen Emmets/Naomh Máirtín 1-7; Dowdallshill/Cuchulainn Gaels 3-9 Mattock Rangers 4-11; Clan na Gael 4-3 Cooley Kickhams 6-7.