Joe Brolly in town tonight to support local GAA club's charity work

GAA Pundit Joe Brolly will be in Dundalk tonight to help promote Sean O'Mahonys' charity work.

The Point Road outfit are launching their new away jersey, which will highlight both Pieta House and Opt For Life - the former Derry All-Ireland winner has been hugely influential in the growth of the latter.

Brolly is expected to be in O'Mahonys' clubrooms after 7pm.

