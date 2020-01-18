Sean O'Mahony's show support for Pieta House and Opt for Life on new jersey

Sean O’Mahony’s have pledged their support to Pieta House via the club’s first-team away jersey for 2020.

The national agency, which provides counselling and support to the vulnerable, will have their name printed across the front of O’Mahonys’ new, blue strip, which has been manufactured by O’Neills.

Opt for Life are promoted on the back of the jersey, with former Derry footballer Joe Brolly - who has been in touch the O’Mahony’s to show his gratitude - having been instrumental in the increased profile of the organ donation charity within GAA circles.

O’Mahony’s opted to promote the respective bodies after a club member volunteered to purchase the Point Road outfit a new set of jerseys.

A spokesperson said: “The club hopes their gesture will increase awareness of the wonderful work carried out by both Pieta House and Opt for Life.”