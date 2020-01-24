Allianz National Football League
Team-by-team profiles: Louth's National Football League Division Three opponents
Allianz National Football League
Louth's James Craven will be a key player for Wayne Kierans' team during the upcoming Allianz National Football League Division Three campaign. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
LOUTH
MANAGER
Wayne Kierans (season two)
CAPTAIN
Bevan Duffy
STAR MAN
Tommy Durnin
ONE TO WATCH
Eoghan Callaghan
FIRST GAME
Longford (a)
PEDIGREE
Emerged as surprise promotion contenders last year, only losing out on the final day. Look weaker overall given the loss of key players, with several league rookies set for inclusion against Longford on Sunday. A good start is crucial if a demotion scrap is to be avoided.
PREDICTION
Unfortunately, a relegation battle looms unless there is an improvement on pre-season form.
DOWN
MANAGER
Paddy Tally (season two)
CAPTAIN
Darren O’Hagan
STAR MAN
Donal O’Hare
ONE TO WATCH
Cory Quinn
FIRST GAME
Tipperary (a)
PEDIGREE
Paddy Tally looks to have got the best players in Down back in the fold, with Ross McGarry, who helped Warrenpoint to the senior final in 2019, returning to the squad. The Kilcoo crew will filter back, meaning Down will get stronger as spring develops.
PREDICTION
Qualified for the McKenna Cup semi-final and should be in the promotion shake-up after falling short last year, with promotion the priority.
TIPPERARY
MANAGER
David Power (season one)
CAPTAIN
Conor Sweeney
STAR MAN
Conor Sweeney
ONE TO WATCH
Jack Kennedy
FIRST GAME
Down (h)
PEDIGREE
Tipp will expect to be among the leading pack in Division Three, having lost their second tier status 12 months ago. High profile players have departed, but they still possess quality, with David Power, the man who led Tipp to All-Ireland minor glory in 2011, at the helm.
PREDICTION
Promotion.
LEITRIM
MANAGER
Terry Hyland (season two)
CAPTAIN
TBC
STAR MAN
Ryan O’Rourke
ONE TO WATCH
Killian Gaffey
FIRST GAME
Derry (a)
PEDIGREE
Hammered by Roscommon in their FBD League game, conceding seven goals in the process. The spring schedule could be a gruelling one for Leitrim, who will be without Emlyn Mulligan, their star player for so long.
PREDICTION
Prime candidates to lose their third tier status having been promoted last year.
CORK
MANAGER
Ronan McCarthy (third season)
CAPTAIN
Ian Maguire
STAR MAN
Ian Maguire
ONE TO WATCH
Cathal O’Mahony
FIRST GAME
Offaly (h)
PEDIGREE
The only Division Three team with experience of the All-Ireland Super 8s. Ronan McCarthy’s team were riveting to watch in last year’s championship and will be eager to step out of this tier at the first attempt.
PREDICTION
Champions.
DERRY
MANAGER
Rory Gallagher (season one)
CAPTAIN
TBC
STAR MAN
Shane McGuigan
ONE TO WATCH
Odhrán Lynch
FIRST GAME
Leitrim (h)
PEDIGREE
Expect nothing but dour spectacles under new manager Rory Gallagher. Should bore enough teams to death to ensure survival. Have class forwards in Ryan Bell and Christopher Bradley.
PREDICTION
Mid-table.
LONGFORD
MANAGER
Pádraic Davis (season two)
CAPTAIN
Donal McElligott
STAR MAN
Darren Gallagher
ONE TO WATCH
Oran Kenny
FIRST GAME
Louth (h)
PEDIGREE
A solid outfit who have been consistently steady in this division over a number of campaigns. Pádraic Davis’ side recently defeated Dublin in
the O’Byrne Cup - before winning the competition - and can go close to promotion.
PREDICTION
Promotion challengers.
OFFALY
MANAGER
John Maughan (season two)
CAPTAIN
Eoin Rigney
STAR MAN
Peter Cunningham
ONE TO WATCH
Cian Johnson
FIRST GAME
Cork (a)
PEDIGREE
John Maughan’s men were impressive in going the whole way to the end of the O’Byrne Cup, beating Louth along the way. Have battled against relegation in recent times, but have the chance to get safe early on current form.
PREDICTION
Hard to know exactly what to expect, but they’ll likely finish somewhere between fourth and seventh.
