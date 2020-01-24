Team-by-team profiles: Louth's National Football League Division Three opponents

LOUTH

MANAGER

Wayne Kierans (season two)

CAPTAIN

Bevan Duffy

STAR MAN

Tommy Durnin

ONE TO WATCH

Eoghan Callaghan

FIRST GAME

Longford (a)

PEDIGREE

Emerged as surprise promotion contenders last year, only losing out on the final day. Look weaker overall given the loss of key players, with several league rookies set for inclusion against Longford on Sunday. A good start is crucial if a demotion scrap is to be avoided.

PREDICTION

Unfortunately, a relegation battle looms unless there is an improvement on pre-season form.

DOWN

MANAGER

Paddy Tally (season two)

CAPTAIN

Darren O’Hagan

STAR MAN

Donal O’Hare

ONE TO WATCH

Cory Quinn

FIRST GAME

Tipperary (a)

PEDIGREE

Paddy Tally looks to have got the best players in Down back in the fold, with Ross McGarry, who helped Warrenpoint to the senior final in 2019, returning to the squad. The Kilcoo crew will filter back, meaning Down will get stronger as spring develops.

PREDICTION

Qualified for the McKenna Cup semi-final and should be in the promotion shake-up after falling short last year, with promotion the priority.

TIPPERARY

MANAGER

David Power (season one)

CAPTAIN

Conor Sweeney

STAR MAN

Conor Sweeney

ONE TO WATCH

Jack Kennedy

FIRST GAME

Down (h)

PEDIGREE

Tipp will expect to be among the leading pack in Division Three, having lost their second tier status 12 months ago. High profile players have departed, but they still possess quality, with David Power, the man who led Tipp to All-Ireland minor glory in 2011, at the helm.

PREDICTION

Promotion.

LEITRIM

MANAGER

Terry Hyland (season two)

CAPTAIN

TBC

STAR MAN

Ryan O’Rourke

ONE TO WATCH

Killian Gaffey

FIRST GAME

Derry (a)

PEDIGREE

Hammered by Roscommon in their FBD League game, conceding seven goals in the process. The spring schedule could be a gruelling one for Leitrim, who will be without Emlyn Mulligan, their star player for so long.

PREDICTION

Prime candidates to lose their third tier status having been promoted last year.

CORK

MANAGER

Ronan McCarthy (third season)

CAPTAIN

Ian Maguire

STAR MAN

Ian Maguire

ONE TO WATCH

Cathal O’Mahony

FIRST GAME

Offaly (h)

PEDIGREE

The only Division Three team with experience of the All-Ireland Super 8s. Ronan McCarthy’s team were riveting to watch in last year’s championship and will be eager to step out of this tier at the first attempt.

PREDICTION

Champions.

DERRY

MANAGER

Rory Gallagher (season one)

CAPTAIN

TBC

STAR MAN

Shane McGuigan

ONE TO WATCH

Odhrán Lynch

FIRST GAME

Leitrim (h)

PEDIGREE

Expect nothing but dour spectacles under new manager Rory Gallagher. Should bore enough teams to death to ensure survival. Have class forwards in Ryan Bell and Christopher Bradley.

PREDICTION

Mid-table.

LONGFORD

MANAGER

Pádraic Davis (season two)

CAPTAIN

Donal McElligott

STAR MAN

Darren Gallagher

ONE TO WATCH

Oran Kenny

FIRST GAME

Louth (h)

PEDIGREE

A solid outfit who have been consistently steady in this division over a number of campaigns. Pádraic Davis’ side recently defeated Dublin in

the O’Byrne Cup - before winning the competition - and can go close to promotion.

PREDICTION

Promotion challengers.

OFFALY

MANAGER

John Maughan (season two)

CAPTAIN

Eoin Rigney

STAR MAN

Peter Cunningham

ONE TO WATCH

Cian Johnson

FIRST GAME

Cork (a)

PEDIGREE

John Maughan’s men were impressive in going the whole way to the end of the O’Byrne Cup, beating Louth along the way. Have battled against relegation in recent times, but have the chance to get safe early on current form.

PREDICTION

Hard to know exactly what to expect, but they’ll likely finish somewhere between fourth and seventh.