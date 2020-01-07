Louth GAA hierarchy to meet Dundalk and Drogheda clubs over underage football

Louth County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and secretary Bob Doheny are to meet with representatives of Dundalk and Drogheda based clubs this week to discuss underage football in the towns.

Delegates voiced serious concern at the waning juvenile playing population from the county's two urban centres at the recent Convention, where Fitzpatrick pledged to focus on improving the state of development football.

On Wednesday night, January 8, a meeting will take place at the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda, where members of O'Raghallaigh's, Newtown Blues, Oliver Plunkett's, Wolfe Tones and St. Nicholas will be involved.

While, on Friday, January 11, the Imperial Hotel will hold the Dundalk get-together, featuring Fitzpatrick, Doheny and delegations from Clan na Gael, Dundalk Gaels, Dundalk Young Irelands, Na Piarsaigh, Dowdallshill and Sean O'Mahony's.

Tonight, Tuesday, meanwhile, there will be a meeting in Darver to discuss the potential age-group changes, with a member of Croke Park's committee present, before a short County Board gathering where the various sub-committees will be confirmed.