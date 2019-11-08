Dundalk FC announce the signing of former Derry City and UCD midfielder

Dundalk FC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Greg Sloggett from Derry City.

The former UCD man joins after an impressive season with the Candystripes, in which he helped the Foylesiders qualify for Europe and reach the EA SPORTS Cup final against The Lilywhites.

Despite being just 23, the Meath native has made over 100 Airtricity League appearances and acted as a central cog in Derry's team last term.

Speculation linking Sloggett with a move to the champions began to grow over recent weeks, while Derry boss Declan Devine last night confirmed his departure.

“We are delighted to sign Greg to the club for next season,” said Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.

“He is someone that we highly rate, we have monitored him throughout his time at UCD and we feel that the year at Derry City has really helped develop him.

“I think it’s important to mention the work that other clubs, in particular UCD, have done in developing Greg, and Derry City, who have been brilliant to deal with.

“Greg has not made an easy decision by coming to Dundalk, he had many other suitors but he decided to come here and that shows the mentality that we believe players have to have when they sign for our club. He is a fantastic athlete, a fantastic footballer and will be a massive asset to our squad ahead of next season, particularly in Europe.

“To be a great team you need great people and I believe we have signed a great person in Greg. He will push people in our group on and will improve the group. This is an exciting signing for us in our quest to remain champions of Ireland, so we look forward to working with Greg next January.”

Sloggett added: “I’m delighted to get the deal done and I’m very proud to join the biggest club in the country. It’s impossible to turn down the champions of Ireland. The success that Dundalk have had in recent years is incredible. It’s something that I want to be a part of and to help bring more success to this club.”