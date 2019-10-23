Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA SFC team of the year, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
Newtown Blues' Andy McDonnell and Eoghan Callaghan of Naomh Máirtín have earned places in this year's SFC team of the year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
1 Jay Lowney (Newtown Blues)
2 Fergal Donohoe (Newtown Blues)
3 Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)
4 Alan Connor (Newtown Blues)
5 Kevin Carr (Newtown Blues)
6 Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín)
7 John Clutterbuck (Naomh Máirtín)
8 Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues)
9 Páraic Smith (Dreadnots)
10 Stephen Campbell (Naomh Máirtín)
11 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)
12 Robert Carr (Newtown Blues)
13 JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín)
14 Jim McEneaney (Geraldines)
15 Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín)
