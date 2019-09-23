SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
WATCH | Relive tonight's key moments as Dundalk FC won the league title
Dundalk FC players celebrate winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title at Oriel Park tonight. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC edged a five-goal tussle with Shamrock Rovers tonight to ensure the league title is staying at Oriel.
Sounds good, right?
Here's how they managed the 3-2 triumph.
1-0 - Seán Hoare. Ecstasy.
GOAL Dundalk— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
DUN 1-0 SHA
28mins Sean Hoare heads home to give Dundalk the lead at Oriel Park.#RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/XgS1mFqS5Y
2-0 - Robbie Benson. Dreamland.
GOAL Dundalk— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
DUN 2-0 SHA
45+1min Robbie Benson doubles Dundalk's lead at Oriel Park.#RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/hjB5GoNJ9y
2-1 - Aaron Greene for Rovers.
GOAL Shamrock Rovers— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
DUN 2-1 SHA
55mins Aaron Greene gets the Hoops back into this one with a well-taken goal.#RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/P9kXKNTMFS
3-1 - Michael Duffy. WHAT. A. HIT.
GOAL Dundalk— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
DUN 3-1 SHA
59mins Michael Duffy smashes the ball home from distance.#RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/3S4ctNyQEM
3-2 - Aaron McEneff. Nervy, again.
GOAL Shamrock Rovers— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
DUN 3-2 SHA
65mins Aaron McEneff scores Rovers' second of the night following some sloppy Dundalk defending. #RTEsocce pic.twitter.com/EaT5lCbanD
DUNDALK ARE CHAMPIONS!!!
The moment as Dundalk are crowned league champions for the fifth time in six years. pic.twitter.com/Sy6hw73UjH— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019
