WATCH | Relive tonight's key moments as Dundalk FC won the league title

Dundalk FC players celebrate winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title at Oriel Park tonight. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC edged a five-goal tussle with Shamrock Rovers tonight to ensure the league title is staying at Oriel.

Sounds good, right?

Here's how they managed the 3-2 triumph.

1-0 - Seán Hoare. Ecstasy.

2-0 - Robbie Benson. Dreamland.

2-1 - Aaron Greene for Rovers.

3-1 - Michael Duffy. WHAT. A. HIT.

3-2 - Aaron McEneff. Nervy, again.

DUNDALK ARE CHAMPIONS!!!

