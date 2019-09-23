SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

'Winning trophies is vintage Dundalk and we want to continue doing that' - Lilywhites' leader on title triumph

Dundalk FC players celebrate winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title at Oriel Park on Monday night. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Vinny Perth has led Dundalk FC to their 14th league title - and fifth SSE Airtricity League Premier Division victory in six seasons - following tonight's 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

The celebrations weren't long in getting underway in the dressing room.