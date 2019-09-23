'Winning trophies is vintage Dundalk and we want to continue doing that' - Lilywhites' leader on title triumph

Vinny Perth has led Dundalk FC to their 14th league title - and fifth SSE Airtricity League Premier Division victory in six seasons - following tonight's 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

"Tremendous for the players, they have driven this. They have been outstanding this season and have really helped me." - The Dundalk head coach lauds his players as they claimed the title. pic.twitter.com/WokuKkHymS — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2019

The celebrations weren't long in getting underway in the dressing room.