REVEALED | Voters' Louth GAA club championship player of the week
Louth GAA club championship player of the week.
Oliver Plunketts' Luke Haggans has been voted the Louth GAA club championship player of the week.
The 'keeper struck three points and saved numerous Dundalk Young Irelands efforts during his team's IFC relegation semi-final in Darver on Friday night.
Kilkerley Emmets' Shane Lennon finished second, with Hunterstown Rovers' Ryan Burns placing third.
