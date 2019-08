This weekend's Louth GAA club championship fixtures

Friday, August 16

Anchor Tours SFC relegation semi-finals

O'Connell's vs St. Joseph's - Haggardstown, 7:15pm

Sean O'Mahony's vs Dundalk Gaels - Haggardstown, 8:30pm

Anglo Printers JFC quarter-finals

Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells - Clans, 7:15pm

Na Piarsaigh vs Naomh Malachi - Clans, 8:30pm

Saturday, August 17

Anchor Tours SFC quarter-finals

Naomh Máirtín vs St. Mochta's - Dunleer, 5:30pm

Ardee St. Mary's vs Geraldines - Dunleer, 7pm

Make sure to checkout dundalkdemocrat.ie throughout the weekend for reports and reaction from the games.