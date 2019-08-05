UEFA Europa League

Irish Embassy issue travel advice for Dundalk FC fans heading to European game in Slovakia

The Irish Embassy in Slovakia have issued travel advice for Dundalk FC supporters planning to attend Wednesday night's Europa League qualifier in Bratislava. (Pic: Sportsfile)

The Irish Embassy in Slovakia have issued travel advice for Dundalk FC supporters planning to attend Wednesday night's Europa League qualifier in Bratislava.

They recommend that fans ensure their travel and medical insurances are valid and to keep ID, namely a passport, on their person at all times.

"Keep your valuables in a safe place," they add, while recommending that people retain some money and a bank card separate from the remainder of their valuables.

"Beware of pick pockets in crowds" or other public places and "never leave your bag or belongings out of sight or unattended".

"Let people know where you are and make sure you know where your friends are."

For those not travelling to the Slovakian capital, eir Sport have announced that they are broadcasting the fixture live.