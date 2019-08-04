Dundalk FC's Europa League clash with Slovan Bratislava to be shown live on TV

Dundalk FC's Europa League third round qualifier against Slovan Bratislava is to be shown live on eir Sport on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites face the Slovakian champions seeking to reach the play-off round of the competition - the draw for which will take place tomorrow (Monday) - having been knocked out of the Champions League by Qarabag last Wednesday.

Eir screened both legs of the Qarabag clash and the second leg of the tie with Riga.

The match kicks-off at 7:15pm Irish time.