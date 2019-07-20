CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

Tonight's intermediate championship clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets postponed

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Tonight's intermediate championship clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets postponed

Tonight's CTI Business Solutions IFC clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Clans club. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Tonight's CTI Business Solutions IFC clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Clans club.

The teams were set to open the Dowdallshill double-header at 6:15pm, with the senior meeting of Sean O'Mahony's and Dreadnots to follow.

O'Mahony's vs Dreadnots remains at 7:45pm.

Last week, Clans overcame Oliver Plunkett's to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Elsewhere, last night's abandoned meeting of Glyde Rangers and John Mitchel's in the JFC has been refixed for Stabannon tomorrow night at 6pm.

It's still to be confirmed when Sean McDermott's vs St. Nicholas is to be played following their call-off in Haggardstown last night.