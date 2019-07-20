Tonight's intermediate championship clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets postponed

Tonight's CTI Business Solutions IFC clash of Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Clans club.

The teams were set to open the Dowdallshill double-header at 6:15pm, with the senior meeting of Sean O'Mahony's and Dreadnots to follow.

O'Mahony's vs Dreadnots remains at 7:45pm.

Last week, Clans overcame Oliver Plunkett's to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Elsewhere, last night's abandoned meeting of Glyde Rangers and John Mitchel's in the JFC has been refixed for Stabannon tomorrow night at 6pm.

It's still to be confirmed when Sean McDermott's vs St. Nicholas is to be played following their call-off in Haggardstown last night.