Broadcaster to show Dundalk FC's first leg clash with Qarabag as league fixture postponed

Eir Sport will screen live Dundalk FC’s UEFA Champions League second round qualifier first leg against Qarabag of Azerbaijan on Wednesday night.

The broadcaster carried extensive coverage of last week’s dramatic return tie with Riga in Latvia and have announced a deal to show the next game from Oriel Park.

Coverage begins at 7:40pm, with the game kicking off five minutes later.

Tickets for the encounter are on sale from Oriel Park this weekend.

It has also been confirmed that Dundalk’s league match with St. Patrick’s Athletic, at Richmond Park on Friday week, has been postponed due to The Lilywhites’ European involvement.

A new date for that affair is to be set.