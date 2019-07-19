Tickets go on sale for Dundalk FC's Champions League qualifier against Qarabag

Tickets for Dundalk FC's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Qarabag have gone on sale from Oriel Park.

Season ticket holders have the opportunity to purchase their entry stubs today and tomorrow from the club office and online, while general sales will commence on Sunday, July 21, from between 10:30am and 5pm.

It's strictly one ticket per season ticket.

As per the first round qualifier with Riga, tickets are priced at €30 for the main stand and €20 in the ground (choice of North East Side, Shed Side or Carrick Road Terrace), with concession options available.

Click here to access the online priority ticketing portal.

Wednesday night's match has a 7:45pm kick-off time.