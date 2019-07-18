UEFA Champions League
WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's incredible Champions League win over Riga
UEFA Champions League
Dundalk FC's Gary Rogers in action during the penalty shootout against Riga in last night's Champions League qualifier. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC set-up a second round qualifying tie with Qarabag following last night's dramatic Champions League, penalty shootout victory over Riga in Latvia.
Seán Hoare slotted home the winning 12-yard kick, while 'keeper Gary Rogers was the hero.
Courtesy of eir Sport, here are the match highlights.
Click here for more.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on