WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's incredible Champions League win over Riga

Dundalk FC's Gary Rogers in action during the penalty shootout against Riga in last night's Champions League qualifier. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC set-up a second round qualifying tie with Qarabag following last night's dramatic Champions League, penalty shootout victory over Riga in Latvia.

Seán Hoare slotted home the winning 12-yard kick, while 'keeper Gary Rogers was the hero.

Courtesy of eir Sport, here are the match highlights.

