Goals in either half from Robbie Callaghan and Colm Giggins helped Stabannon past Cuchulainn Gaels

Anglo Printers JFC group one

Stabannon Parnells 2-13 Cuchulainn Gaels 0-8

Goals in either half from Robbie Callaghan and Colm Giggins helped Stabannon Parnells see off the challenge of Cuchulainn Gaels at Clan na Gael Park last Friday night.

It was the Omeath side who drew first blood when Cian McDonald found the target. However, Stabannon soon got back on terms and seized the initiative on 15 minutes when Callaghan got through for the first goal of the game.

After a long spell without a score, Jody Keenan pointed for Gaels, but Stabannon finished the half on top and scores from Aonghus Giggins helped them lead 1-4 to 0-2 at the break.

Gaels created chances at the start of the second half, but kicked a total of seven wides as they failed to put pressure on their opponents as they managed just two Ray Phillips scores.

Stabannon were more clinical and points from Giggins, David Cluskey and Daniel Bannon put them in control before Colm Giggins sealed the win with a late goal.

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Alan Lynch, Seán Halpenny, Thomas Campbell; Peter Shearman, Eamonn Callaghan (0-1), Stephen Barry; Aonghus Giggins (0-3), Colm Giggins (1-0); Daniel Bannon (0-4), Niall Cluskey, Fintan Martin; David Cluskey (0-2), Wayne Lynch, Robbie Callaghan (1-2)

Subs: Patrick Bell, Mark Byrne, Cathal Sweeney (0-1), Barry Sweeney

Cuchulainn Gaels: Shane Hynes; Peter Morgan, Martin Hynes, Brendan McKeown; Seamus McCabe, Micheal McCabe, John Morgan; Francis O’Hagan, Ray Phillips (0-4); Jordan Loye, Eoin McDonald, Jody Keenan (0-2); Cian McDonald (0-2), JP Elmore, Brendan O’Hagan

Subs: Paddy O’Hanlon, James Ward, Gavin Mullen, Calum Fearon, Paul O’Hanlon

Referee: John Murphy (Roche Emmets)