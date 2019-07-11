Arthur Boyle and Seamus Casey are doubly represented in Friday night finals at Dundalk Stadium

CLICK HERE FOR JOE CARROLL'S TAKE ON THE DUNDALK INTERNATIONAL

Local owners like nothing better than to have a runner at the International meeting. Perfect if their representative is in the big race, but more than good to be involved in the supporting programme.

Friday night’s card has a number of minor competition finals, and Seamus Casey and Dowdallshill veteran, Arthur Boyle, are doubly represented in one of them.

Also in the line-up for the Stadium A3 decider is Matilda Jane, running for Castleblayney’s Kieran Lonergan.

The Casey/Boyle axis has really hit form of late, the semi-final wins for Groveshill Echo and Groveshill Orla making it three on-the-trot for the partnership. ‘Echo’ was back after a break and she finished fast to win comfortably in 29.02.

‘Orla’, a winner the previous week, also did her best work in the second half of the race, and was slightly faster on the clock than her kennelmate. They only have a little to make up on the semi-final fastest, Tullymurry Min, who was hard pressed to hold on from the fast-finishing Lonergan runner, Matilda Jane. The Groveshills are trained by Seamus Casey at his Channonrock kennel.

Laurence Jones has a runner in the A4 525 final. His home-bred Whoosh, however, has a lot of time to make up on his semi-final conqueror, Old Fort Pio, whose time of 29.75 was fastest of Friday night’s runners for the standard distance.

Michael Kelly’s Clogherhead kennel has Beretta Jet running for it in the Stadium A5 stake over the standard distance, and there’ll be a run for Dromiskin-based David Dunne’s Very Small in the A1 525 final.