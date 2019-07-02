Two Dundalk FC players earn Player of the Month nominations

Two Dundalk FC players have been nominated for the SSE Airtricity League/SWAI Player of the Month award for June.

Seán Gannon - May's gong winner - and John Mountney face competition from Bohemians' Danny Mandroiu, Ciarán Kelly of St. Patrick's Athletic, Derry City attacker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ciarán Kilduff, Shelbourne's in-form striker.

Here's the six-man shortlist for June's @sseairtricity/@SWAInews Player of the Month: Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Sean Gannon (Dundalk) ,John Mountney (Dundalk), Ciaran Kelly (St Patrick’s Athletic), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Derry City) and Ciaran Kilduff (Shelbourne). pic.twitter.com/CnUsOlwAcv — SWAI (@SWAInews) July 2, 2019

If Gannon were to prevail once more, it would be just the second time he's won it in his career, with Mountney having never picked up the accolade.

Their main competition looks likely to come from Mandroiu - following his stunning Dublin derby goal against Shamrock Rovers - in what is his third time on the shortlist this season, while Ogedi-Uzokwe struck a hat-trick in Derry's recent 4-1 win over Cork City at Turner's Cross.

The winner is likely to be announced next week.

Dundalk sit eight points clear at the top of the league table following last night's win over Waterford, but head coach Vinny Perth has warned that the title race remains on.