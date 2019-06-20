FANZONE | Ruairí Murphy names his all-time Dundalk FC XI, predicts the future and talks the 'prawn-sandwich stand brigade'

HOW LONG ARE YOU A SUPPORTER?

I was probably first dragged to Oriel Park when I was five or so, so I guess since then.

I didn’t really care about football ’til I was a teenager though, but my Da pretty much grafted it into my DNA.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

As I said, I was dragged as a child, but wasn’t really that interested in what was going on on the pitch.

My first memory of Oriel Park is probably the crushing disappointment when I saw the floodlights from the car and realised that’s where we were going.

Me and my cousin Ronan would throw stones at each other for the duration.

How things change though, as seeing those same lights now is a highlight of my week.

STAND OR SHED?

I was a long time member of the prawn-sandwich stand brigade, but the synchronised clapping got to me, so for the past few years I’ve been going to the shed.

Both have their merits, but the craic in the shed when it’s hopping is unbeatable.

But this year I have found myself wandering back to the stand.

I enjoy trying to work out who scored a goal through the glass panels.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

League. The Cup is great for singular memories, but really every team would trade the Cup for the league. It means more, everyone knows it.

FAVOURITE CURRENT PLAYER?

Chris Shields

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE PLAYER?

Stephen O’Donnell

OPPOSITION PLAYER YOU ADMIRE?

Keith Buckley (Bohemians)

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Shamrock Rovers. Others come and go, and it’s fun to nuke Drogheda from orbit occasionally, but it’s always Rovers.

OTHER TEAM YOU LIKE TO SEE DOING WELL?

I’ve a soft spot for Derry City.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

I honestly can’t decide between three. The league finale vs Cork in 2014, BATE, or the semi-final against Rovers in 2017. Just incredible nights.

Weirdly one of my fondest memories was the time we lost to Sligo Rovers 3-0 at home just days before the visit of Cork during the title run-in in 2016. The reception the players got walking off the field still makes the hairs on my neck stand up. That’s proper support.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Steve Williams; Seán Gannon, Andy Boyle, James Coll, David Crawley; Krisztián Adorján, Stephen O’Donnell, Tom McNulty, Richie Towell; Tommy Stewart, Garry Haylock

SEASON PREDICTION

I fully expect to well up seeing John Gill lift the league trophy.