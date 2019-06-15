Dundalk FC star 'ahead of schedule' in fightback from injury

Jamie McGrath is on course to return from injury ahead of schedule.

The Dundalk FC attacker has missed the last eight games through the foot injury which he sustained in April 29’s 3-0 win away to Waterford.

He left the fray in the first half that night at a time in which he was really playing well, but he could now return for Friday week’s encounter with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

“I’m feeling good now,” McGrath told the club’s website.

“It’s been five weeks and I’m back jogging so I’m ahead of schedule.

“I’ve just tried to remain as positive as possible with the setback. It’s part and parcel of the game and I had Robbie Benson and Seán Murray with me.

“Danny Miller (physio) and David Murphy (S&C) have made the journey back a lot easier and quicker with their rehab and cardio sessions - I can only thank them.”

The Athboy man had hoped to be back in action pre-break, but is now aiming to peak ahead of a heavy schedule, which involves a top-of-the-table clash and European fixtures through July.

“My target once I got injured was to be back for the game before the break, which was probably unrealistic at the time,” he added.

“But I’ve made it back onto the pitch so I’m delighted about that.

“The main target for me is to get back as fit as possible and hopefully be back to help the team for the Rovers game after the break and obviously going into Europe.”