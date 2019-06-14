Dundalk FC take a five-point lead to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division's mid-season break

Dundalk FC will take a five-point lead to Tallaght Stadium in two weeks' time following Shamrock Rovers' Dublin derby defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.

Danny Mandroiu's double included a fabulous winner as Bohs' victory ensured Rovers cannot overtake Dundalk at the top of the standings even if they win the table toppers' clash on Friday week.

WATCH:



Bohemians 2-1 Shamrock Rovers.



What a goal from Danny Mandroiu to put the home side back in the lead.



Live now on eir Sport 1!#DublinDerby pic.twitter.com/GoCeXB1EZI — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 14, 2019

Rovers had equalised through Daniel Carr early in the second half, after Mandroiu's first half penalty, but tasted another defeat against their old foes.

In April, after the Lilywhites' last league loss, away to Sligo Rovers, Stephen Bradley's men held a 13-point cushion at the table's summit.

Having not played tonight, due to UCD having players involved at the Toulon tournament with Ireland, Vinny Perth's men are to spend part of next week in Spain to prepare for a testing few months ahead.