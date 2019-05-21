SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's dramatic, last gasp victory over Bohemians
Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth celebrates his team's victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park last night. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC extended their fantastic recent run with a last gasp victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park last night.
Striker Patrick Hoban's injury-time penalty sent the ground into raptures as the Lilywhites sealed a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory.
Click here for Keith Wallace's match report.
Here's highlights of the game, courtesy of Dundalk FC TV:
️ Highlights from Oriel Park as the Lilywhites came from behind to defeat @bfcdublin 2-1 thanks to goals from @georgiek2010 and @PaHoban10.— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) May 20, 2019
Subscribe to #DundalkFC on @YouTube https://t.co/8pxe8tNLkd pic.twitter.com/QMYQW5LNAe
