WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's dramatic, last gasp victory over Bohemians

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth celebrates his team's victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park last night. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC extended their fantastic recent run with a last gasp victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park last night.

Striker Patrick Hoban's injury-time penalty sent the ground into raptures as the Lilywhites sealed a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory.

Here's highlights of the game, courtesy of Dundalk FC TV: