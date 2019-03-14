Louth GAA club championship draws to take place tonight

The 2019 Louth club championship draws take place at Darver Centre of Excellence at 8pm tonight.

LMFM will conduct the ceremony - which will see all senior, intermediate and junior football, and hurling, clubs learn their summer fate - live via Colm Corrigan, while The Democrat will have all draw details on our website after proceedings have come to a halt.

The format will remain the same as last year in the football grades with four groups of three teams in the senior and intermediate championships, with three groups of three and one of four.

The hurling championship will involve five teams on a group phase format.