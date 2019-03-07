Louth club championship draws to take place in Darver next week

Darver Centre of Excellence will host the 2019 Louth GAA club championship draws next Thursday night, March 14.

Proceedings will get underway at 8pm and will be broadcast live on LMFM radio.

The Democrat will also be covering the event across all platforms.

Following the draw, clubs competing in the senior hurling and football, intermediate football and junior football championships will know their fate ahead of the start of the all-county leagues at the end of the month.