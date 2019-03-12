Dundalk FC drawn against Premier Division opposition in EA Sports Cup second round

Dundalk FC will travel to face St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park in the second round of the EA Sports Cup.

The Lilywhites, beaten semi-finalists last term, will head for Inchicore on April 1/2 seeking a place in the last eight of a competition they last won in 2017.

It will be the first of the champions' two visits to the Dublin venue in a week, with the teams' league meeting fixed for Friday night, April 5.

Elsewhere, holders Derry City - whom Dundalk play at the Brandywell on Friday night - host Longford Town, with Cork City facing either Limerick or Cobh Ramblers and Shamrock Rovers travelling to First Division leaders Bray Wanderers.

Last Friday night, Vinny Perth's men saw off Waterford 4-0 at Oriel Park.