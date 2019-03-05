REVEALED | Paddy Sheelan Cup & Kevin Mullen Shield quarter-final draws

The quarter-final draws for the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield competitions were held last night.

All games will go ahead this weekend, Friday and Sunday, March 8 and 10.

Draws in full:

Paddy Sheelan Cup

Geraldines vs Dundalk Gaels

Dreadnots vs Naomh Fionnbarra

O'Connell's vs Cooley Kickhams

Ardee, St. Mary's vs Mattock Rangers

Kevin Mullen Shield

Dowdallshill vs Sean McDermott's

Wolfe Tones vs Annaghminnon Rovers

Naomh Malachi vs Glen Emmets

Na Piarsaigh vs Stabannon Parnells or John Mitchel's

