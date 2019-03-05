Louth GAA
REVEALED | Paddy Sheelan Cup & Kevin Mullen Shield quarter-final draws
Louth GAA
Dundalk Gaels' David McComish and James Corrigan of Geraldines will likely be on opposite sides in this weekend's Paddy Sheelan Cup quarter-final. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
The quarter-final draws for the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield competitions were held last night.
All games will go ahead this weekend, Friday and Sunday, March 8 and 10.
Draws in full:
Paddy Sheelan Cup
Geraldines vs Dundalk Gaels
Dreadnots vs Naomh Fionnbarra
O'Connell's vs Cooley Kickhams
Ardee, St. Mary's vs Mattock Rangers
Kevin Mullen Shield
Dowdallshill vs Sean McDermott's
Wolfe Tones vs Annaghminnon Rovers
Naomh Malachi vs Glen Emmets
Na Piarsaigh vs Stabannon Parnells or John Mitchel's
CLICK HERE FOR REPORTS ON ALL OF LAST WEEKEND'S SHEELAN CUP MATCHES
CLICK HERE FOR REPORTS ON ALL OF LAST WEEKEND'S MULLEN SHIELD MATCHES
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on