ROUND-UP | Reports and teams from all of last weekend's Paddy Sheelan Cup matches

PADDY SHEELAN CUP ROUND THREE

GROUP A

DREADNOTS 3-10 DUNDALK GAELS 1-12

Dreadnots edged the first half and a goal from Peter Kirwan helped them to lead 1-5 to 1-4 at half-time. Niall Hearty hit the net for Gaels to keep his side in touch at the break. Liam Shevlin hit two goals for the winners in the second half.

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Derek Shevlin, David O’Brien, Conor Clarke; Aaron Scullion, Dermot Campbell, Barry Faulkner; Darragh Shevlin, Pauric Smith; Cian McEvoy, Peter Kirwan, Liam Shevlin; Jay Hughes, Karl Monaghan, Nathan Sutherland

Subs: Ronan Califf, Fergal McGuigan

Dlk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; James Lynch, David McComish, Eamon Kenny; Gary Shevlin, Peter McGinnity, Adrian Rafferty; Derek Crilly (0-2), David Moloney (0-1); Paul McCrave (0-3), Jordan Keating, Niall Hearty (1-1); Chris Sweeney, Emmet Lindsay (0-1), Jason Clarke (0-4)

Subs: Errol Boyle, Barry Watters, Aaron Culligan



ST. PATRICK’S 1-5 ST. FECHIN’S 1-8

Pat’s trailed 1-6 to 0-3 at the break, only to fightback in the second half, with points from Cathal Grogan and Darren O’Hanlon preceding a goal from Eoghan Lafferty.

St. Patrick’s: Evin Cronin; Rory Duffy, Dessie Finnegan, Jason Woods; Leonard Grey, Darren O’Hanlon (0-1), Eoghan Lafferty (1-0); Martin Breen, Thomas McCann; Cathal Grogan (0-3), Daniel O’Connor, Evan White; Jack Murphy, Darragh Lafferty (0-1), Adam Finnegan

Subs: Martin McEneaney, Tadhg O’Connor, Cormac Barry, Matthew Pagni

GROUP B

ST. JOSEPH’S 1-14 GLYDE RANGERS 0-8

Alan McKenna’s goal sealed victory for St. Joseph’s on Thursday night, after the Dromiskin/Darver men had led 0-11 to four at the break.

St. Joseph’s: Seamus Quigley; Aidan Kieran, Philip Brennan, Stefan Potts; Cian McGuinness, Alan Lynch (0-1), David Kieran; Conor Neary (0-1), Killian Staunton; Jack Mulligan (0-3), Alan McKenna (1-4), Shane McQuillan (0-1); Dáire Smyth (0-2), Craig Doherty (0-2), Ian McDonald

Subs: Dáire McKiernan, Oisín McGuinness, Jack Barron

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullough, Jason Dullaghan; Niall Sharkey (0-1), Cein Sheridan, Peter Duffy; Alan Brennan, Dion Conlon (0-1); Dylan Kearney, Conor Sheridan, Stephen Sharkey; Trevor O’Brien (0-6), Barry Brennan, Fiachra Sheridan

GROUP C



ST. MOCHTA’S 2-16 SEAN O’MAHONY’S 2-9

The Dundalk side had the better of the first half and goals from Seán Mathews and Conor Crawley saw them take a 2-4 to 0-8 advantage into the second period.

Mochta’s upped the pace in the second half and continued to pick off their points with Cormac Smyth and Gerry Garland leading the way, while goals from Craig Lennon and Liam Kindlon helped the come out on top.

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Thomas Kindlon, Liam Lawlor (0-1), Andy Lennon; Liam Kindlon (1-1), Andy English, Conor Garland; Eamon O’Neill (0-2), Darren McMahon (0-1); Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland (0-3), Craig Lennon (1-2); Ciarán McMahon (0-2), Cormac Smyth (0-3), Barry Mulholland (0-1)

Subs: Philip Englishby, Stephen McCooey, Owen Lennon, Brendan Duff, Nigel Farrell, Dylan Farrell

Sean O’Mahony’s: Kevin Brennan; Cian McEvoy, Liam Dullaghan, Robbie Galligan; Daniel O’Brien, Niall McLaughlin, Owen Hanratty (0-2); Conor Martin, Shane Kerrigan; Johnny Connolly, Conor Finnegan (0-1), Seán Mathews (1-5) Caolan McCann, Shane Brennan, Conor Crawley (1-0)

Subs: Lee O’Brien, Dean Carroll, Terence Kelly (0-1), Colin Carr, Conor Jameson



ARDEE, ST. MARY’S 6-8 KILKERLEY EMMETS 2-15

Ronan Carroll scored a first-half hat-trick as a blistering start set St. Mary’s up for victory over Kilkerley to ensure they finished top of Group C. Mark Fay struck the first goal and within a minute Carroll added a second. Another from Carroll was followed by an effort from Cian Commins.

When Carroll completed his hat-trick, Mary’s moved 5-1 to 0-5 ahead, but a goal from Daniel McKeown cut the gap at the break to 5-2 to 1-7. Ewan McEnteggart pulled another goal back for Emmets, but Fay scored the sixth goal at the start of the final quarter for the winners.

Ardee, St. Mary’s: Gavin Douglas; Conor Keenan, Barry McCoy, Brendan Matthews; Peter Trainor, Eimhin Keenan, Cillian Scott; Karl Faulkner, Robbie Leavy; Cian Commins (1-3), Jamie Rooney (0-1), Lorcan Malone (0-1); Mark Fay (2-1), Ronan Carroll (3-2), Craig Keenan

Sub: Dáire McConnon

Kilkerley Emmets: Darren Geoghegan; Ben Mulholland, Miceal McGeown, Declan Curran; Shane Doran, Ciarán Clarke, Niall Mulholland (0-1); Ciarán Bellew, Cathal Bellew (0-1); Cormac Bellew (0-1), Michael Begley (0-6), Tadhg McEnaney (0-5); Ewan McEnteggart (1-0), Darren Litchfield, Stephen Kneel

Subs: Conor Quigley (0-1), Daniel McKeown (1-0), Andrew McGuill, Adam Shields, Ultan McEnaney, Tadhg McKeown

GROUP D

O’CONNELL'S 3-7 NEWTOWN BLUES 1-10

Cian Doyle and Niall Conlon goaled to helped O’Connell’s to a 2-6 to 1-6 half-time lead, Ross Nally bagging Blues’ major, before another Conlon three-pointer ensured the hosts of a third straight Sheelan Cup win.

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; David Hoey, Conor Byrne, Emmet Byrne; Stuart Osborne, Keith Ryan, Stefan O’Hanrahan; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns; Dean Corrigan, Jackie Agnew (0-1), Niall Conlon (2-0); Robert Quigley (0-5), Paul McKeever (0-1), Cian Doyle (1-0)

Subs: John McLoughlin, Seán Meehan, Conor Kiernan, Conor Culligan, Cian Geeney

Newtown Blues: Dean Martin; Niall Costello, Cormac Reynolds, Ian Connor; Paul Moore, Johnny Connolly (0-1), Alan Connor; John Kermode, Chris Reid; Dáire Nally, Hugh McGinn (0-1), Robert Carr; Ross Nally (1-3), Jimmy Murray (0-1), Johnny McDonnell (0-1)

Subs: Jamie Kelly (0-2), Evan McConnon, Jamie Doherty (0-1)



OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-6 CLAN NA GAEL 0-11

Clans’ Robbie Curran proved the difference between the teams as he finished with five points to his name.

The first half was a low- scoring affair and Curran’s brace of points were added to by Mark McGeown and Mark Newell as the Dundalk men went in leading 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

Oliver Plunkett’s: Luke Haggins: Tadgh O’Brien, David McEnteggart, Ricky Bateson (0-1); Josh Cormican (0-1), Cian Matthews, Adam Brodigan (0-1); Robbie Brodigan, Barry Reynolds; David Lambe, Trevor Walsh (0-1), Craig O’Connor; Niall Murtagh, Dean Carolan (0-1), Kevin Keogh (0-1)

Subs: Stephen Beirth, Colum Duffy, Rory Taaffe

Clan na Gael: C Rice; C Callan (0-1), G Curran, A Aryiu; C Long, M McDonnell, J Byrne; R Curran (0-5), P Crewe (0-2); J Cullen, S O’Hanlon, M Lee; P Gore, M McGeown (0-1), M Newell (0-2)

Subs: R O’Hanlon, K Newell, S Smith, D McGeown

GROUP E



NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 3-7 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 4-3

The hosts looked to be in trouble at half-time when they trailed by six points, but turned in a much- improved second half display and struck three goals through Mark McCullough, Padraig McDonagh and Val Leddy to claim the points.

Hunterstown had the better of the first half and goals from Colm Murphy and Euan Woodlock in the second quarter handed them a 2-3 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Naomh Máirtín: Darren Morgan; Paul Berrill, Adam Winters, Alan Downey; Evan Whelan, Eoin Wright, Mark Whelan; Wayne Camp- bell, Joe McGrane; Conor Healy, Conor Morgan, Robbie Smyth; Stephen Campbell (0-2), JP Rooney (0-2), Mark McCullough (1-1)

Subs: Val Leddy (1-0), Pádraig McDonagh (1-1), Shane Campbell (0-1)

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, David Finn, Alan Mathews; Patrick Taaffe, Paul Carrie, Brendan Lennon; Ryan Ward, Richie Taaffe (1-1); Alan Landy, Keith Brennan, Mark Ward; Colm Murphy (2-0), Glen Mathews (0-2), Euan Woodlock (1-0)

Subs: Tony McKenna, Pádraig Mathews, Paul Doherty, Caolan McCabe, Phelim McQuillan



NAOMH FIONNBARRA 3-5 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-8

Naomh Fionnbarra struck three second half goals to secure victory in this Group E Sheelan Cup encounter at Markey Park on Sunday.

The second half saw the Barrs find their range in front of goal and Bernard Osborne hit the net twice before Andy McCann added a third after being moved from goals to put his side in command of this game.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann (1-0); Martin O'Neill, Kalem Regan, Niall Woods; Bryan Sharkey, Chris McGlynn, Michael McArdle; John Doyle, Jack Butterly (0-1); Ciarán Markey, Máirtín Murphy (0-1), Thomas McCreesh, Bernard Osborne (2-3), Gary Matthews, Pádraig Murphy

Subs: Ciarán Boyle, Matthew O'Reilly

Mattock Rangers: Mark Lenehan; Ben Markey, Cathal Clarke, Jack Dunne; Ciarán Maguire, Seán Gilsenan (0-1), Ronan Kilbane (1-0); Niall McKeown (0-1), Hugh Donnelly; Seán Clarke, Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna (0-5); Ben Watters, Brian Corcoran, Andrew Lee

Subs: Jason Condon, Shane Hickey (0-1), Oisín McKenna, David Reid, Brendan Leacy

GROUP F

ST. BRIDE’S 2-11 YOUNG IRELANDS 0-7

Two first half goals from Paddy Reilly paved the way for the success as the Knockbridge side led 2-3 to 0-5 at the break.

St. Bride’s: Adam Plunkett; Ronan Bailey, Alan Dunne, Niall Brennan; Philip Tynan (0-1), Bern- ard Laverty (0-1), Ciarán Deane; Mark Hoey, James Searson; Seán Brennan (0-5), Seán Marry, Neil Thornton (0-1); Ross Kehoe (0-2), Paddy Reilly (2-1), Michael Keane

Subs: Liam Molloy, Richie Halpenny, Conor Hoey, Stephen Hillard

Young Irelands: Shane O’Connell; Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray, Aaron Fee; Cian O Naraigh, Jason Mulligan, Aaron Rogers; Aidan Sheekey, Derek Rogers; Seán McLoughlin, Peter McStravick, Jordan O’Donoghue (0-2); Dean Maguire (0-4), Cian O’Donoghue, Mark Savage

Subs: Jamie Browne, Aaron Murray (0-1), Caolan McCabe, Luke Hazzard

ST. KEVIN’S 1-11 GERALDINES 3-8

Geraldines won in Philipstown thanks to a late goal from Paddy Geoghegan. A first half goal from the same player helped Eamon Dunne’s men lead 1-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Patrick Clarke continued to lead the way for St. Kevin’s in the second half, but Gers always looked to be in control as Conor McGowan’s goal was added to late on by another from Geoghegan. Conor Rogers scored a last-minute goal for the Kevin’s to cut the gap to three in the end.

St. Kevin’s: Danny Crosbie; Emmet Callan, Finbarr Lynch, Patrick Duff; Aaron Roche, Dylan Maher (0-1), Paul Duff (0-1); Seánie Crosbie, Lee Crosbie; TJ Doheny, Cian Callan, Patrick Clarke (0-9); Cillian McCullough, Shane Meade, James Kieran

Subs: Conor Rogers (1-0), Michael McKenna

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Ryan Trainor (0-1), Seán Watters, Tiarnan Hand; Niall Craven, Stephen Reidy, John Pepper; Matt Corcoran, Gareth Neacy; John Rogers, Shane Thornton, Neil Jones; Conor McGowan (1-0), Dara Hamill (0-7), Paddy Geoghegan (2-0)

- Last Tuesday night, Young Irelands defeated St. Kevin’s 2-9 to 1-11.

