ROUND-UP | Reports from all of last weekend's Kevin Mullen Shield matches

KEVIN MULLEN SHIELD ROUND THREE

GROUP A

CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-8 DOWDALLSHILL 3-9

Two quick goals at the start of the match from Martin Óg O’Brien for Dowdallshill meant Cuchulainn Gaels were always chasing the game. David McCrave added a third goal to put the Dundalk side 3-2 to 0-6 ahead at half-time.

Cuchulainn Gaels: Brendan O'Hagan; Peter Morgan, Martin Hynes, Alan Brennan; Seamus McCabe, Gavin Mullen (0-1), James Ward; Francis O’Hagan, Micheal McCabe (0-1); Cian McDonald (0-2), Eoin McDonald (0-1), Jody Keenan (1-2); Brian Elmore, Ray Philips (0-1), John Paul Elmore

Subs: Paddy O’Hanlon, Paul O’Hanlon

Dowdallshill: Paudie Murray; Ryan Larkin, Eamonn Duffy, Cathal Brady; Dylan Curran (0-2), Emmet O’Brien, Paul Flynn; Ciarán Thornton, Justin Halley; Luke O’Brien (0-1), David McCrave (1-1), Gary Corrigan; Martin Óg O’Brien (2-0), Gerry McShane (0-4), Dylan Cahill (0-1)

Subs: Ridwan Bodunrin, Jack McGailey

GROUP B

GLEN EMMETS 0-11 NA PIARSAIGH 1-8

With Ronan Grufferty in fine form in front of the posts, the home side went in at the break with a 0-6 to 0-5 lead. However, the Dundalk men looked to be on course for victory when David Boyle scored the only goal of the game, but Emmets landed the final three points to level matters.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Evan English, Tom Grimes, Keith Boylan; Jamie Gilkes, Stephen Healy, Andrew Mooney (0-1); Mark Garvey, Robbie Byrne; Kealan O’Neill, Ronan Grufferty (0-6), James Butler (0-4); David Bracken, Isaac Walsh, Sam Kenny

Subs: Seán Byrne, Keith Lynch, Keith Farnan, Gordon Healy, Evan Lynch

Na Piarsaigh: Damian McCrink; David Yore, Ronan McCartney, Fergal Mulholland; Joe Woods (0-1), Ciarán Murphy (0-1), Stephen McGuinness; Jarlath Lyons, Conall Shields; Eamonn McAuley, Robert Murphy (0-2), Stephen Arrowsmith; Tommy Muckian, Michael Woods, David Boyle (1-4)



LANNLÉIRE 1-6 ROCHE EMMETS 0-9

Colin Murphy grabbed the only goal of this tight contest to help Lannleire secure a draw at home to Roche Emmets In a game played in difficult conditions it was Roche who had the better of the first half and with the help of points from Liam Carthy they led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Aaron McArdle, Paul McGeough, Caoimhín Maher; Gary Monaghan, Briain McGuinness, Ciarán Dunne; Shane Kennedy, Pierce Hawkins; Conal Maher, Colin Murphy (1-1), Alan Murphy (0-1); Ian Mulroy (0-1), Bob Murphy (0-2), Christopher Leonard

Subs: Jason Torris, John Gregory (0-1), Stephen Heavey, Jimmy Kearney

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Joe Bishop, Dermot Carthy, Evin Quigley; Glen Stewart (0-1), David Quigley, Liam Dawe; Dan O’Connell, Mark Reynolds; Liam Carthy (0-6), Cathal Byrne, David O’Connell; Adam Fee, Eugene Murray (0-1), Shane Byrne

Subs: Paul Carroll, Mark Murphy (0-1), Tom Quigley

GROUP C

ST. NICHOLAS 2-6 SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 2-5

Sam Reilly scored two second half goals to help St Nicholas score a dramatic win over Sean McDermotts in Drogheda on Sunday afternoon. Reilly’s second goal deep into injury-time saw the hosts snatch victory in what was a keenly- contested game. The Nicks were leading 0-5 to 1-1 at the break with Evan Doheny claimed the McDermott’s goals. The second half saw Reilly and Patrick Osborne exchange goals before the visitors edged ahead. However, Reilly had the final say as his side prevailed.

St. Nicholas: Alex Reilly; Kevin O’Brien, Brian Carter, Ciaran Branigan; Alex Finnegan, Declan Heeney, Ciaran O’Brien; John Carter, Sam Reilly (2-0); Barry Woods, Phillip Kirwan (0-3), Nathan Murray; Evan Byrne, Derek Kierans (0-2), Stephen Hodgins

Subs: Tadhg Gill, Jack Downey, Vinny O’Hare (0-1), Ryan Farrell, Eddie Carr

Sean McDermott’s: Stephen Carrie; Ian Corbally, Mark Duffy, Danny McEneaney; David O’Neill (0-1), Seán McMahon, Danny Commins; Kevin McMahon (0-2), Patrick Osborne (1-0); Lorcan Myles (0-2), Peter Osborne, BJ Matthews; Evan Doheny (1-0), Declan Carroll, David McArdle

Subs: Niall McEneaney, Brendan McGahon, Alan O’Neill

GROUP D



WESTERNS 0-10 NAOMH MALACHI 1-8

An early goal from Emmet Mullen helped Naomh Malachi record their third victory of Group D as they held out to defeat Westerns in Reaghstown on Sunday.

Mullen found the net after just five minutes as his side went on to lead 1-5 to 0-6 at the break with Anthony Durnin scoring three points for the hosts.

It remained closely contested throughout the second half, but in the end points from Colin Rooney helped the Mals come out on top.

Westerns: Jonathan Brennan; Andy Murray, Ray Quinn, Cian Smith; Seán McGuinness, Dylan Ogle, Colin Martin (0-1); Conall Kerr (0-1), Stephen Boylan (0-1); Jack Ogle (0-1), Anthony Durnin (0-3), Liam Hoey; Ciarán Campbell (0-3), Shane Matthews, Ciarán Scriven

Subs: PJ Marron, Lorcan Donnelly, Finn Duffy

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughley; Stephen Burns, David Rogers, Conor Begley; Ronan Greene, Conor Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly; Mark Meegan (0-1), Pádraig Moley; Donal Begley (0-1), Jack Kirwan (0-1), Emmet Mullen (1-0); Colin Hoey, Shane Rogers (0-1), Colin Rooney (0-4)

Subs: Ronan McElroy, Ciarán Hughes, Peter McShane

