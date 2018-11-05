Dundalk FC coach Ruaidhri Higgins set to join new Derry City management team

Dundalk FC opposition analyst Ruaidhri Higgins is set to depart the club to take up a role with Derry City.

It is believed the Foylesider will work under Declan Devine - who is set to be appointed as Kenny Shiels' replacement as Candystripes manager this week.

Higgins, a former league title winner with Dundalk, replaced Gerry Spain in the backroom team last year.

The Lilywhites lifted the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete just the fourth double in their history.