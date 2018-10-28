Doubts over Hoban and others for FAI Cup final, says Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny says Patrick Hoban, Robbie Benson and Jamie McGrath are all injury doubts ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Cork City.

Leading scorer Hoban landed awkwardly late in Friday night’s draw with Bohemians, leaving the ground on crutches, with his ankle heavily strapped.

The striker's ankle is "quite swollen" and the medical team will work with him throughout the week.

Benson (knee and ankle) and McGrath (groin) look to be winning their respective fitness battles as Hoban remains the chief worry.

All will be assessed as the week progresses, with Georgie Kelly and Stephen O’Donnell among those in contention should any of the trio fail to recover in time.

“We won’t rule anything out depending on the availability of other players,” Kenny said.

