Stephen O'Donnell STARTS for Dundalk FC in tonight's league match against Bohemians at Dalymount Park

Dundalk FC captain Stephen O'Donnell has been named to start tonight's final SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match of the season.

The Lilywhites take on Bohemians at Dalymount Park (KO: 7:45pm) and have handed the skipper a first league start since he broke his leg against Waterford in May.

O'Donnell is in midfield alongside Jamie McGrath, Patrick McEleney, John Mountney and Michael Duffy.

Pat Hoban, chasing his 30th goal in the league this season, is starting up front. Seán Hoare plays at right-back with Seán Gannon not in the squad.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; John Mountney, Stephen O'Donnell; Jamie McGrath, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Subs: Gabriel Sava (gk), Stephen Folan, Dylan Connolly, Georgie Poynton, Ronan Murray, Jake O'Connor, Georgie Kelly

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Ian Morris, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney; Daniel Kelly, Keith Ward, Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran

Subs: Colin McCabe (gk), Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Robbie McCourt, Oscar Brennan, Cristian Magerusan, Eoghan Stokes

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)