Match officials named for FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City
Neil Doyle will referee November's FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City.
Neil Doyle will referee November's FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City.
The Dublin whistler will be joined by Rob Rogers as fourth official and linesmen Declan Toland and Mark Gavin.
In what is the fourth consecutive final meeting of the pair, Doyle follows in the footsteps of David McKeon, Rogers and Paul McLaughlin in charge.
