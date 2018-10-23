Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final

Match officials named for FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Match officials named for FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City

Neil Doyle will referee the FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City.

Neil Doyle will referee November's FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City.

The Dublin whistler will be joined by Rob Rogers as fourth official and linesmen Declan Toland and Mark Gavin.

In what is the fourth consecutive final meeting of the pair, Doyle follows in the footsteps of David McKeon, Rogers and Paul McLaughlin in charge.

Tickets for the encounter have already gone on sale.