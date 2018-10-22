FAI Cup final tickets go on sale from Oriel Park

Tickets for next month’s FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City at the Aviva Stadium have gone on sale from Oriel Park and online: www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets for the match are priced at €10 (adults) and €5 (U12s), including tickets for the North Stand singing section.

The Lilywhites fans will be at the same end as they were for the last four finals, taking position in both the East and North Stands.

