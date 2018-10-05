SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
BREAKING | Michael Duffy signs a new deal with champions Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC's Michael Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Champions Dundalk FC's night has got even better with the news tonight that winger Michael Duffy has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
Duffy was the subject of transfer speculation recently, but has now put pen to paper on a new deal.
The Lilywhites sealed their 13th league title in tonight's game against St. Patrick's Athletic.
Hot off the press - no point in keeping it quiet - Michael Duffy has just agreed a new 2-year contract with Dundalk Football Club!— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) October 5, 2018
