BREAKING | Michael Duffy signs a new deal with champions Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC's Michael Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Champions Dundalk FC's night has got even better with the news tonight that winger Michael Duffy has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Duffy was the subject of transfer speculation recently, but has now put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Lilywhites sealed their 13th league title in tonight's game against St. Patrick's Athletic.