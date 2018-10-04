Louth GAA to ratify Kierans as new senior team manager tonight

Wayne Kierans is set to be ratified as the new Louth senior football team manager at a special County Board meeting tonight.

The O'Connell's man has been the favourite for the post ever-since Pete McGrath departed after just one season in charge.

Kierans told The Democrat last month that he had been interviewed, feeling that "it went well".

He is known to be highly thought of by the Louth players having worked as a selector under McGrath, a role he held alongside the U20 manager's position.

But, arguably, his biggest credential came in leading the Louth minors to the 2017 Leinster final - the county's first at the grade in 46 years.

Kierans spent two years with the Wee County minors having previously won the Junior Football Championship with Naomh Fionnbarra in 2015.

It is believed that Dreadnots' Liam Kelleher will be a member of Kierans' management ticket, with Down men Cathal Murray and Mark Copeland other names in the frame for coaching positions.