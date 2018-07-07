Kelly and McEleney debut as Dundalk FC defeat Glentoran in friendly at Oriel Park

Friendly

Dundalk FC 1-0 Glentoran

Ronan Murray scored for the second time in six days as Dundalk FC won for the second time in 24 hours at Oriel Park this afternoon.

Following last night's league victory over St. Patrick's Athletic, only Krisztián Adorján was retained from the 14 players Stephen Kenny used as the Lilywhites downed their Belfast opponents with Murray's second half strike. The Galwegian also scored in Monday night's Leinster Senior Cup victory against Shamrock Rovers.

New signings Georgie Kelly and Patrick McEleney both started the match, with the former going close with a sharp swivel and shot in the second half. He led the line, while McEleney partnered Adorján in midfield before being replaced in the second period by Bellurgan-native Adam Finnegan.

Chances were traded early on with Ross Treacy having been called into action in the Dundalk goal a few times, but it was his opposite number, Elliott Morris, who distinguished himself throughout, pulling off a number of fine stops, including from Sam Byrne and Adorján just before the break.

Dundalk FC: Ross Treacy; Georgie Poynton, Dylan Hand, Jake Kelly, Karl Fitzsimons (Mark Traynor); Patrick McEleney (Adam Finnegan), Krisztián Adorján (Nedus Macilkaitis); John Mountney, Ronan Murray (Jordan Maguire), Sam Byrne; Georgie Kelly

Glentoran: Elliott Morris; Nathan Kerr, Callum Birnie, James Ferrin, James McCartney; Lee Chapman (Karl Hamill), Daniel Kelly (Stevie Gordon), Jack Henderson (Harri Lokett), Peter McMahon (Nigel Prentice); John McGuigan (Peter O'Neill), Robbie McDaid