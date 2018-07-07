Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC playing friendly match at Oriel Park this afternoon
Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk FC host Belfast side Glentoran in a friendly encounter at Oriel Park this afternoon.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm, with entry prices as follows: €5 for adults and €2 for kids.
The Lilywhites last faced the Oval side in 2011 in the Setanta Cup quarter-final.
Last night, Stephen Kenny's men overcame St. Patrick's Athletic 3-1 at Richmond Park. Top-scorer Patrick Hoban scored twice.
@Glentoran— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 6, 2018
Friendly
Saturday, 7th July
Oriel Park
15.00
€5 Adults/€2 Kids pic.twitter.com/cUkEjGQUto
