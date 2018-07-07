Dundalk FC hero Hoban credits Stephen Kenny's half-time pep talk for Richmond Park comeback

Fresh from scoring his 20th and 21st goals of the league campaign, Dundalk FC striker Patrick Hoban feels he's starting to regain his sharpness after the recent mid-season interval.

The Galwegian struck his team’s equaliser and insurance goals in the 3-1 victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night as the Lilywhites bridged their lead at the Airtricity League Premier Division summit to four points, following Cork City’s scoreless draw at home to Shamrock Rovers.

“I’m happy. I felt the break had come at the wrong time for me, I felt like a lost a bit of sharpness, but I feel it’s coming right for me again,” Hoban said after last night’s match.

“I’m happy with my displays, but I feel that I can do better and I want to keep improving and keep going. I don’t want to stop. Hopefully, we’ll keep going up and up and up and start winning trophies. That’s what I want.”

Dundalk found themselves trailing at the break following Jake Keegan’s opener midway through the first half.

Hoban credits their comeback to manager Stephen Kenny’s half-time pep talk.

“The gaffer gave it to us at half-time and rightly so. There was too many laidback performances in there, we were sloppy in possession, we were sloppy in a lot of things and I think it’s credit to the gaffer because we all came out flying in the second half.

"This is not an easy place to come and win games of football, especially 3-1 after being one-nil down.

“We started ok in the first half but then we got sloppy and a bit too casual and to be fair to Pat’s they put us on the back foot and got their goal.

“I thought the second half was a lot more like us. We had Michael (Duffy) breaking on the left, Dylan (Connolly) breaking on the right and Bobby (Robbie Benson), Chris (Shields) and Jamie (McGrath) breaking forward. When we’re like that, we’re kind of unstoppable and when I got the (first) goal I felt like there was only one winner.

“I think we were fully deserving winners,” Hoban added.