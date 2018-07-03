Dundalk FC's Michael Duffy rejects 'paper talk' and quashes move away claims

Dundalk FC winger Michael Duffy has declared speculation linking him with a move away from the club as “paper talk”.

Reports of interest from Shamrock Rovers, who would potentially make the Foylesider the best paid player in the league if he signed for them at the end of the season, emerged last week, while Derry City are believed to have launched an audacious bid to re-sign their former player.

However, Duffy, who is out of contract at Oriel Park later this year and was recently watched by Luton Town representatives, insists that he knows nothing of the speculation.

“I think it’s just paper talk. I see it in the papers and I see everyone else talking about it, but I’ve heard nothing about it,” he told The Dundalk Democrat.

“To be honest, I don’t really know what’s going on at the minute. I’m just concentrating on the matches as they come.

“It’s all rumours and I allow it to pass. I’m happy as it is. I love it here.”

Ronan Murray, the architect of the Lilywhites’ winning goal on Friday night, is another who is said to be on the radar of League of Ireland rivals. It has been suggested that he may be on the way to St. Patrick’s Athletic. However, the Mayoman is adamant that that is not the case.

“You’re here and you’re going for the league. I don’t take any heed of the rumours. I’ve read about everybody else going everywhere, but not myself,” he said.